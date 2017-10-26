Weather turns wintery, most drivers stuck with summer tires

Temperatures dropped close to 0°C on Wednesday evening, and the Estonian Weather Service warned of strong wind and potential snowfall. Conditions on Thursday morning are wintery, with snow and sleet covering most of the roads and streets. The situation is worsened by the fact that most drivers haven’t changed tires yet.

The police recommended on Thursday morning to assume that the road conditions were the same as in winter, and instead of driving to work in a car with winter tires only to use public transport where possible.

Tarmo Sulg of the Tallinn Utility Board said on Wednesday that plows and other machinery needed to clean the streets from snow and ice had been made ready.

On Thursday morning the situation in Tallinn was under control, with traffic moving, if slowly. A noticeably smaller number of cars was moving towards the city center from the sleeper communities in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe, and Õismäe, with most of the traffic coming from the municipalities on the outskirts of the capital.

Roads outside the city were a different story, with several centimeters of snow, and municipal road services only slowly swinging into action. Still, traffic is moving there also.

That schools are closed for the fall school break has also had an effect on the number of cars moving.

The Tallinn Transportation Board called on drivers to be “extremely careful” in the current conditions, and to leave early enough to avoid stressful situations and to get to work on time. All those whose vehicles still had summer tires on should use public transport today, the board said.

According to the Estonian Weather Service, winds will reach speeds of up to 11 m/s on Thursday along the coast as well as in the Lake Peipus area. Temperatures range from 9°C on Saaremaa to -1°C in Ida-Viru County. Temperatures in Tallinn will reach 2°C.

More snow and sleet are expected for all regions of Estonia today, with the possibility of rain in the southwest and along the west coast of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.