Commission approves geographical indication status for Estonian vodka ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonian Vodka is the country's first geographical indication status.
Estonian Vodka is the country's first geographical indication status.
The European Commission has satisfied an application submitted by Estonian Spirit OÜ and Remedia AS to register Estonian Vodka as a protected geographical indication.

Estonian vodka is the first Estonian product to be awarded the status of protected geographical indication.

"Receiving the indication is a major recognition for the Estonian food sector," Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm (Center) said in a press release. "It demonstrates that we are able to make products that deserve recognition across all of Europe."

According to Tamm, a protected geographical indication increases a product's value and is positive for exports of the product as well as improving competitiveness. "It informs the consumer about the technology used in the production process, the product's properties and special nature," he added.

The Commisson assigned Estonian Vodka as a protected geographical indication to vodka in the production of which ethyl alcohol made from raw materials grown in Estonia and Estonian water were used. The indication can be used exclusively on the labeling of vodka manufactured observing the requirements set out in the technical file.

The procedure of the application of Estonian Spirit OÜ and Remedia AS to grant protected geographical indication (PGI) status to Estonian Vodka lasted more than four years.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

alcoholtarmo tammvodkaministry of rural affairsgeographical indication


