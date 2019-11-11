ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

National Audit Office: Estonian e-state losing its leading status ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
People working on computers.
People working on computers. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The National Audit Office said in its report, released on Monday, that Estonia's international image as an e-state is good, it is about to join the average players in terms of future development.

While the e-state in many ways helps Estonia to achieve more efficient and cheaper administration, it also needs to be maintained, which entails increasingly large expenses that either go unnoticed or ignored, Holm said.

The heads of IT at public bodies who were consulted with during the process said that it is easier to receive financing for new development projects than for maintaining or updating existing systems.

"The National Audit Office is guided by the principle that Estonia has to be self-sufficient. Financing by the structural funds of the European Union can be used for creating IT systems but not for the maintenance thereof - and that's where the difficulties begin," Holm said.

The auditor general noted that the share of EU funding will decline in the coming years. The IT experts consulted said that the yearly system maintenance costs should equal one fifth of the amount spent on development.

Holm said that obsolete underfunded IT systems may start hindering the implementation of political decisions as the system fails to cope with the planned changes. An ill-considered IT solution that has not been implemented with sufficient care by the contracting authority may also slow down administration.

"The e-state and all its services has for a long time been a source of national pride; however, compiling the report we discovered that determining the cost of this price is quite difficult," Holm said. "Regular IT maintenance expenses are often reported as part of the general economic expenditure."

Holm expressed hope that next years' reports on public bodies' IT costs will be as detailed as those in defense spending.

The central government's administrative and staff costs in IT have increased around 30 percent from 2016 to 2018, marking significant growth, the report by the National Audit office reads. The extremely fast development of the rest of the world also needs to be taken into account, however, and the maintenance costs of existing systems are only about to emerge.

The annual report also points out that the e-health system, which has so far been considered the showpiece of digitization in Estonia, is far from being as efficient as initially envisaged. Two-thirds of hospitals deem the health information system inconvenient and around half of them said that it does not include the health data needed. 

"Doctors are spending too much time during appointments searching for data on the e-Health Record," Holm said.

The report also underlined that in the area of social work data is being collected from people that is either not needed for carrying out operations or that could be obtained from elsewhere.

"The e-state has to make life easier," the auditor general said, adding that if a person has already submitted their data to the state, they should not be made to do so over and over again. Presently, around one-fifth of the data collected is excessive. 

"The STAR social work information system was supposed to facilitate data availability; however, it has been ten years and the problems have not eased," he said.

The main risks relating to the e-state arise from a shortage of skilled human resources and a lack of up-to-date infrastructure.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

janar holme-stateaudit office
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:29

What the papers say: Accessible Tartu, baby boom in Paide

18:00

Helme: If Järvik is forced to quit then coalition will collapse

17:46

National Audit Office: Estonian e-state losing its leading status

17:20

OECD: Alcohol consumption in Estonia fell by almost a third in 10 years

16:54

Supreme Court discussing EDF law expanding surveillance rights

16:35

Minister of rural affairs proposes removing secretary general from post

15:43

Reform Party collecting signatures for no-confidence vote against Järvik

15:06

Taxes from e-residents exceed €10 million for first time

14:31

2019 state exam results published

14:05

Apartment prices in Tallinn rose to all-time high in October

13:35

LHV to wind up investment fund investing in Estonia

13:07

Tallinn launches pilot project which charges landlords for snow removal

12:29

President to speak at Paris Peace Forum

12:04

Estonia's contribution to EU budget to increase from 2021

11:37

Paper: Tallinn could end up Europe's most segregated capital

11:05

Margus Hunt's Colts lose at home to Miami Dolphins

10:31

Paper: Number of child speech impairment cases up amid therapist shortage

10:07

Statistics: Exports continue to decrease in September

09:35

New head of delegation to NATO's parliamentary assembly appointed

09:06

Debenhams opens in Tallinn's T1 Mall

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: