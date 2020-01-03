ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Margus Arm appointed state information system chief at RIA ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Margus Arm of the RIA.
Margus Arm of the RIA. Source: ERR
News

The director general of the Information System Authority (RIA) appointed Margus Arm, head of the Electronic Identity Department at the RIA, his deputy responsible for the state information system.

Arm said in a press release on Friday that the new year comes with a new and exciting challenge for him, offering an opportunity to make a broader contribution to the development of the e-state than before.

"The aim is to continue the activities already begun and bring them successfully across the finish line," Arm said. "My vision is for the teams at the RIA — and all IT houses of the state, of course — to be able to engage in closer cooperation."

Estonia is not an e-state if its fundamental services, such as the state network, the X-Road and electronic identity are not operable, accessible and dependable. "The teams at the RIA exude innovation, and I will try and employ fresh ideas for our progress in the best fashion."

Arm joined the RIA team in fall 2016. He possesses long-term experience in working with the Estonian state's e-solutions. He has been connected with the development and maintenance of the Estonian state's e-services since his inclusion in the introduction of the electronic ID card in 2002. He was also one of the leading figures in the solving of the ID card crisis in 2017.

RIA Director General Margus Noormaa described Arm as an example with his values, professionalism and attitude to work.

The deputy director general and chief of the State Information System Branch at the RIA is in charge of the State Data Exchange Department, the Electronic Identity Department, the State Portal eesti.ee Department, the State Network Department, the Elections Infosystems Development Department, the Technology Department and the Service and Process Development Department.

The previous deputy director of the RIA and chief of the State Information System Branch, Andrus Kaarelson, left the RIA at the end of last year to join the private sector.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

information system authority
