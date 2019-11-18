People's Unity Party (RÜE) to close shop and continue as a foundation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kristiina Ojuland
Kristiina Ojuland Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The general assembly of the People's Unity Party (RÜE) decided on Monday to terminate the party and continue as a foundation. The board made the corresponding proposal to the assembly in mid-October.

Active members of the party will continue as the European National Front foundation, said RÜE founder and best-known member Kristiina Ojuland. She said that the aim of the party was to bring new people and fresh human-centered thinking to politics.

According to Ojuland, the foundation's aim is to "keep Estonia a place where native Europeans can feel safe." "The foundation will continue protecting Estonia against the invasion of cultures from outside Europe through so-called refugee policy or other forms of mass immigration," she said.

The board of RÜE sent a proposal to the general assembly in October to reorganize the party as a political nonprofit as the board found that several goals set five years ago had been met.

The People's Unity Party (RÜE) started in October of 2014 and was run for a long time by Kristiina Ojuland.

The party had 505 members in October, just five more than the minimum number of members required for a political party.

The party's revenue for 2019 was just €741 in October.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

kristiina ojulandrüepeople's unity party
