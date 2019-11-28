ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian government endorses EU immigration data streamlining directive ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government.
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government. Source: Aron Urb/EU2017EE
News

The Estonian government has endorsed a European Union directive aimed at preventing irregular immigration and improving border controls, as well as streamlining current passenger data.

The directive, which BNS reports can also be implemented in law enforcement purposes, was endorsed by the government at a sitting on Thursday.

The directive gives air carriers the obligation to collect advance passenger information (API) from passengers arriving in the EU or Schengen Area from third (i.e. non-EU) countries, BNS reports.

The European Commission is requesting feedback from parties involved on whether the directive's scope of application could also be extended to flights within the EU and Schengen, as well as to sea and land transport companies, according to BNS.

The collection of passenger name record (PNR) data has been carried out pursuant to the EU directive 2016/681.

However, data communication pursuant to the new API directive differs from the earlier PNR directive in terms of the data itself, as well as the moment of the data's transmission and the principles of its processing, according to BNS.

Internal EU flights so far have seen law enforcement authorities only collecting PNR data, and then only in anti-terrorism and other sever crime prevention measures.

There is also a justified need, however, to collect passenger data on flights within the EU for the purposes of other procedures, such as cases of irregular migration and detection of persons staying in a country with no legal basis to do so, BNS reports.

Estonia's official position is that since PNR data also includes API, it is reasonable to create a single channel through which transport companies would only be required to communicate the data to the state once.

API data collection should be extended to internal EU flights, it has been argued, and would lead to efficiency gains in crime prevention and investigation, though domestic flights reportedly should be excluded from this requirement.

Another aspect that should be analyzed at EU level is the possibility of extending the obligation to collect advance passenger data to other transport operators, and not just flight operators.

An impact and proportionality analysis into the possibility should also include the impact on the competitiveness of various types of transportation and, in case of land transport, also take into account the alternative option of using private vehicles instead of public transport, according to BNS.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

immigrationschengen areaestonia in the euestonian immigrationimmigration into estoniaestonian governmen
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:05

Survey: Estonians less concerned about air quality than other Europeans

18:25

Gallery: Rail Baltic cornerstone laid

18:09

Estonian government endorses EU immigration data streamlining directive

17:36

Government to auction Tootsi wind farm property

17:14

Pealtnägija's unsanctioned portrait of Margus Linnamäe

16:36

Listeria bacteria found in meat packing company's raw materials

16:22

Estonia redefines the definition of kilogram

16:02

Party 'protection money' comes to €4.2 million, Reform declines funds again

15:44

VTA has not said why M.V.Wool must destroy all stock

15:23

Kaljulaid and Pope Francis discuss foreign policy

15:07

Archbishop Viilma meets with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

14:43

Statistics: Business sector turnover increased in third quarter

14:29

Tartu budget increases by €16 million, focuses on schools and environment

14:03

Estonia takes on Baltic Assembly presidency

13:31

Authority overrules age limit on Transviabaltika Saaremaa procurement

13:02

Newly renovated Fat Margaret tower to open for 32 hours on first day

12:34

Simson's first job will be contributing to the European Green Deal

11:57

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Czech Republic ITF tournament

11:35

State audit office awards €100,000 in performance bonuses in 2019

11:07

Gallery: Saaremaa gold bracelet on display for just five days

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: