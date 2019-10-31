ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian government endorses 1,314 immigration quota for 2020

BNS
The 2020 immigration quota is to be set at 1,314.
The 2020 immigration quota is to be set at 1,314. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Estonian government at its Thursday meeting endorsed next year's immigration quota at 1,314 people as proposed by the Ministry of the Interior.

Annually, the immigration quota may not exceed 0.1 percent of Estonia's permanent population. As the number of temporary residence permit applications and decisions granting the permits has increased since 2014, implementing an immigration quota in the allowed maximum rate in 2020, as it was in 2019, is justified, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The ministry is proposing implementing an immigration quota of 1,314 for 2020.

The immigration quota primarily regulates employment and entrepreneurship migration from third countries. Included in the immigration quota are temporary residence permits issued for employment and entrepreneurship as well as on the basis of an international agreement.

Not included in the immigration quota are citizens of EU member states and the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, the U.S. and Japan. The quota likewise does not apply to foreigners moving to Estonia to live with a spouse or close relative, or to study, work as a lecturer or do research in Estonia, nor does it apply to people who are issued residence permits for permanent residence in Estonia, major investors, startup entrepreneurs and information and communications technology (ICT) employees and top specialists.

The immigration quota does not affect people applying for international protection or people in need of protection and resettled in Estonia under the EU migration plan.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiorimmigration quota
