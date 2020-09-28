Interior ministry proposes increasing immigration quota by one for 2021

news

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) is set to make a proposal to set Estonia's immigration quota for 2021 at 1,315 people, an increase of one from the number this year and same as 2018 and 2019.

Under the current Aliens Act, the annual immigration quota limits the number of aliens who can settle in Estonia, which must not exceed 0.1 percent of the permanent population of Estonia annually.

The immigration quota mainly regulates employment and business related migration from third countries. Included in the immigration quota are temporary residence permits issued for employment, entrepreneurship and on the basis of an international agreement.

Not included in the immigration quota are citizens of member states of the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, the United States and Japan.

The quota also does not include foreigners moving to Estonia to live with a spouse or close relative, or to study, work as a lecturer or do research in the country.

The Police and Border Guard Board received 1,378 applications for residence permits for employment and enterprise in Estonia by the beginning of 2020 - 120 more than the immigration quota for the year.

The Estonian government endorsed the immigration quota for 2020 at 1,314 people. Of the quota, 28 spots were reserved for creative workers, 18 for athletes, coaches, referees and sports officials, and 10 for foreigners arriving in Estonia under an international agreement. The remaining 1,258 spots are available to foreigners arriving in Estonia for employment in other fields.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

