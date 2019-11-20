ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Self-driving bus comes to Lääne-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Self-driving bus in Kunda.
Self-driving bus in Kunda. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

A self-driving electric minibus, which is being developed at Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech), is being tested in other parts of the country and has this week been in Lääne-Viru County.

The self-driving bus, which is usually tested at Taltech campus, provided much excitement on Monday in Kunda as it gave residents the opportunity to take a ride. Passengers included children and employees of educational institutions in Viru-Nigula municipality. 

Viru-Nigula Municipal Mayor Einar Vallbaum said the expansion of the project is commendable because it gives children living outside of Tallinn and Tartu the chance to see technological innovations.

The self-driving bus, which travels up to 20 kilometers per hour, can carry eight passengers and an operator. On Wednesday the vehicle was exhibited in Rakvere.

The long-term goal of the developers of the self-driving vehicle project is to get the bus to work in areas with smart infrastructure which allows the bus to run. Work is underway to make the bus as reliable as possible.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:40

Paper: Russian oligarch Mikhail Abyzov was major Swedbank Estonia client

18:01

What the papers say: NATO, education and the PÖFF film festival

17:46

Riigikogu passes extraordinary €7 pension hike

17:33

Paper: Latvian minister of defense has no information about NATO plan B

17:08

Põlluaas on border treaty sparks reactions from Kremlin and State Duma

16:49

Commission: Estonia's budget broadly compliant with Stability, Growth Pact

16:34

Reinsalu: Case closed on Helme's NATO plan B comments

16:14

Paper: Future of Huawei phones in Estonia unclear

15:47

Helme: I fully trust the outcome of the Järvik inquiry

15:22

Riigikogu committee chair: Entire M.V.Wool case badly handled

14:38

Kristen Michal: Helme's statements sound like someone paid by Kremlin

14:07

Self-driving bus comes to Lääne-Viru County

13:47

Paper: Principal dismissed over Viimsi school teacher abuse allegations

13:14

State not to grant private higher education school right to teach

12:48

Foreign minister: NATO is strong and there is no alternative

12:26

Estonia defeated 5-0 by Netherlands in final Euros qualifying game

12:01

Luminor ATM service temporarily limited or unavailable

11:44

SVT: Swedbank under investigation for possible US sanctions violations

11:21

October industrial producer price index down 1.7 percent on year

10:59

Agency: Pharmacy chains' proposals would further benefit wholesalers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: