Self-driving bus comes to Lääne-Viru County

A self-driving electric minibus, which is being developed at Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech), is being tested in other parts of the country and has this week been in Lääne-Viru County.

The self-driving bus, which is usually tested at Taltech campus, provided much excitement on Monday in Kunda as it gave residents the opportunity to take a ride. Passengers included children and employees of educational institutions in Viru-Nigula municipality.

Viru-Nigula Municipal Mayor Einar Vallbaum said the expansion of the project is commendable because it gives children living outside of Tallinn and Tartu the chance to see technological innovations.

The self-driving bus, which travels up to 20 kilometers per hour, can carry eight passengers and an operator. On Wednesday the vehicle was exhibited in Rakvere.

The long-term goal of the developers of the self-driving vehicle project is to get the bus to work in areas with smart infrastructure which allows the bus to run. Work is underway to make the bus as reliable as possible.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!