ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Rimi recalls all salad products over Listeria fears ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
A Rimi supermarket.
A Rimi supermarket. Source: Rimi
News

Supermarket Rimi is recalling all of its fresh salad products as a precautionary measure following the discovery of Listeria monocytogenes at a production facility, Baltic News Service reports.

The Listeria bacteria were discovered on an uncleaned work service at the supermarket's non-thermally processed food production unit, though samples taken from the site are being tested, with results due on Monday, according to BNS.

"We are talking about a work surface that came in touch with the materials used for the production of salad," Rimi quality manager Algis Murumaa said.

"We have also sent the raw materials under suspicion for testing - these responses will arrive over the course of next week. Suppliers, as well as the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) have been notified of the find, and they have launched an inquiry into the products and raw materials."

Murumaa, added that it is not known yet whether the bacteria is present above and beyond permitted limits, or even at all. 

"Let me remind [people] that in a safe quantity listeria is not detrimental to health and does not occur in products thermally processed to an appropriate degree," Murumaa said.

Rimi is also sterilizing its central kitchens from midnight on Friday through to Saturday evening, BNS reports, with no fresh salad products to be released before confirmation that both facilities and raw materials have undergone the process.

The supermarket says it has also installed an express testing device enabling it to analyze samples taken from work surfaces round the clock and providing an answer within 24 hours. 

"We are working closely with the VTA and their officials are helping us also with the case in question. We have taken an approach of absolute seriousness to the situation and are applying all measures to prevent such cases in the future.

While the VTA has not given us any orders to recall any products, we are nevertheless doing it as a precaution," Murumaa added.

The news comes a day after reports that a supplier to Estonian supermarket Selver had ceased doing business with Oskari Lihatööstus meat processing plant, following allegations of Listeria monocytogenes found in their raw materials.

Fish processing plant M.V.Wool was ordered to close its two plants following repeated Listeria bacteria detection. ST1247 strains in M.V.Wool products have been linked with two deaths in Estonia last year, and several more Europe-wide.

Rimi itself has continued to carry M.V.Wool products, though another supermarket, Maxima, withdrew them from its shelves after the initial Listeria media reports in October.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

rimivtaveterinary and food boardlisteria monocytogeneslisteria allegations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:58

What the papers say: EKRE's new candidate, climate strikes, and chickens

19:08

Isamaa Tallinn group wants all-Estonian schools within six years

18:28

Rimi recalls all salad products over Listeria fears

18:00

Sputnik has to leave Tallinn office space due to sanctions

17:44

Head of Estonian Lutheran church meets Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

17:32

Gallery: Reidi tee opens in Tallinn

17:12

No room in city budget for Vaba Lava Narva

17:03

University of Tartu warning against fake tickets to Saturday's ball

16:49

EKRE's new candidate for rural affairs minister announced

16:47

Finance ministry: Companies' profits under pressure despite economic growth

16:22

Ministry of Justice to nominate Andres Parmas for prosecutor general

16:04

Estonian skiers, coaches hit with four-year bans after doping investigation

15:46

Estonia-Finland natural gas link established as Balticconnector filled

15:29

Search for new interior ministry deputy secretary general draws blank

15:00

Culture is happening: Nov. 29 - Dec. 4

14:43

Järvik paid advisers bonuses before firing them

14:17

Statistics: October retail turnover up 4 percent on year

13:59

Social workers want media blackout on child protection cases reporting

13:28

Court rejects Illar Lemetti preliminary complaint and lawsuit

13:01

University torchlight procession to affect traffic in Tartu on Saturday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: