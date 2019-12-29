Supermarket Selver e-store now accepting orders in Tartu

Supermarket Selver commenced its online home delivery service, or at least accepting orders, in Tartu and environs, on Friday, Baltic News Service reports.

Actual e-Selver deliveries are to start on January 2 and cover a 15-kilomter radius of Tartu city center, an area with a population of close to 150,000.

Fees for home delivery of goods ordered online with Selver stand at €4.90 per delivery, and are free for purchases of €100 or more, BNS reports.

The current service area extends to the settlements of Saadjärv and Kukulinna in the north; Väägvere, Pilka, Sirgu, Vana-Kastre, Koke and Roiu to the east; Rebase, Kambja and Unipiha to the south and Järiste, Soosilla, Pihva, Ilmatsalu and Lammiku to the west, according to BNS.

Selver, part of the Tallinna Kaubamaja group, currently operates the largest e-store in the country based on delivery area size, and sales, BNS reports.

The supermarket's sales stood at €454.3 million in 2018, spread over close to 40 million individual purchases.

Competitor Prisma started its e-store home delivery in Tartu in November.

