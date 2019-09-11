ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

BNS
Rimi manager Vaido Padumäe.
Rimi manager Vaido Padumäe. Source: Rimi
The Rimi supermarket chain is looking to open an online store in Estonia next spring, while the retailer's online shopping platform in Latvia will be launched in October this year.

Rimi introduced its new concept on Tuesday which focuses on prioritizing digital innovation and more efficient technical solutions. 

"We have been working on launching our online store for a while and the Latvian online Rimi will start operation already in October. We intend to open an e-store in Estonia in the spring of 2020," Vaido Padumae, managing director of Rimi Estonia, said in a press release. 

Padumae said that both merchants and shop employees benefit from the opportunities provided by the digital world. He also underlined Rimi's promise to become a climate neutral enterprise by 2020, to reduce the wasting of food by a half and give up selling battery eggs by 2025.

"Rimi has always encouraged its employees and customers to make environmentally friendly choices and responsible decisions with regard to our surroundings," the managing director of Rimi said. "In the future, we will introduce even more environmentally friendly ways of packaging and reduce the wasting of food and carbon dioxide emissions even further." 

The Rimi Eesti Food AS belongs to the Rimi Baltic AB retail chain, a part of Sweden's ICA Gruppen. Rimi Baltic AB owns a total of 266 stores in the Baltics and employs some 2,700 people in Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

