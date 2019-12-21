Supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours, Prisma opens for 24 hours

Prisma hypermarkets will be open 24 hours from December 20 until December 24 in the run-up to Christmas, but other supermarkets will not significantly change their opening hours this year.

All nine Prisma hypermarkets in Estonia will stay open from 8 a.m. on December 20 to 9 p.m. on December 24.

The retailer announced on Friday that in addition to the Prisma hypermarkets in the three cities that normally operate 24 hours a day, the Kristiine and Rocca al Mare hypermarkets in Tallinn and the Annelinn hypermarket in Tartu will also remain open around the clock every day until December 24.

Managing director of Prisma Peremarket AS Jussi Nummelin said: "Last year we kept all Prisma hypermarkets open around the clock for the first time. We received positive feedback from clients who were grateful that they can do their shopping in peace and in a holiday atmosphere," Nummelin said.

On December 24 and 31, the Sikupilli, Mustamae, Lasnamae and Vanalinna Prismas in Tallinn, Sobra Prisma in Tartu and the Prisma hypermarket of Narva will be open around the clock. The hypermarkets of Kristiine and Rocca al Mare in Tallinn and Annelinn Prisma in Tartu will close at 9 p.m. On Jan. 1, the three aforementioned stores will open at noon.

Last month ERR reported most supermarkets in Estonia will reduce their opening hours around the holiday period, but not significantly. Many shops will close earlier on Christmas Eve, and the doors will open later on the first day of the new year. Only Maxima stores will be closed on January 1.

Rimi will close its stores at 6 p.m. on December 24.

Selver stores will be open December 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., December 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and December 26 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On January 1, all stores will be open from 12 noon until 9 p.m. The exception is Sepapaja Selver, located in Ülemiste campus in Tallinn, which is closed on Christmas and on January 1.

Most Maxima stores will have shorter opening hours. On December 24, stores across Estonia will be open from 8am to 7pm, December 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Maxima announced it will continue its tradition of closing all its stores on January 1, which is now in its third year.

At Christmas and New Year, most Grossi Grocery Stores are open during normal times, most often between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

