ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours, Prisma opens for 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, BNS
Supermarket workers.
Supermarket workers. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Prisma hypermarkets will be open 24 hours from December 20 until December 24 in the run-up to Christmas, but other supermarkets will not significantly change their opening hours this year.

All nine Prisma hypermarkets in Estonia will stay open from 8 a.m. on December 20 to 9 p.m. on December 24. 

The retailer announced on Friday that in addition to the Prisma hypermarkets in the three cities that normally operate 24 hours a day, the Kristiine and Rocca al Mare hypermarkets in Tallinn and the Annelinn hypermarket in Tartu will also remain open around the clock every day until December 24.

Managing director of Prisma Peremarket AS Jussi Nummelin said: "Last year we kept all Prisma hypermarkets open around the clock for the first time. We received positive feedback from clients who were grateful that they can do their shopping in peace and in a holiday atmosphere," Nummelin said.

On December 24 and 31, the Sikupilli, Mustamae, Lasnamae and Vanalinna Prismas in Tallinn, Sobra Prisma in Tartu and the Prisma hypermarket of Narva will be open around the clock. The hypermarkets of Kristiine and Rocca al Mare in Tallinn and Annelinn Prisma in Tartu will close at 9 p.m. On Jan. 1, the three aforementioned stores will open at noon.

Last month ERR reported most supermarkets in Estonia will reduce their opening hours around the holiday period, but not significantly. Many shops will close earlier on Christmas Eve, and the doors will open later on the first day of the new year. Only Maxima stores will be closed on January 1.

Rimi will close its stores at 6 p.m. on December 24.

Selver stores will be open December 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., December 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and December 26 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On January 1, all stores will be open from 12 noon until 9 p.m. The exception is Sepapaja Selver, located in Ülemiste campus in Tallinn, which is closed on Christmas and on January 1.

Most Maxima stores will have shorter opening hours. On December 24, stores across Estonia will be open from 8am to 7pm, December 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Maxima announced it will continue its tradition of closing all its stores on January 1, which is now in its third year.

At Christmas and New Year, most Grossi Grocery Stores are open during normal times, most often between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

christmasprisma
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18:36

President believes in officials' courage to do the right thing

17:49

Ratas: Estonia greatly appreciates UK's contribution to our security

16:41

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirms strong support for future of NATO

16:15

Raimond Kaljulaid nominated as chairman of SDE's Tallinn faction

15:22

Supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours, Prisma opens for 24 hours

14:30

M.V.Wool concludes in-depth cleansing at fish processing plants

14:13

Gallery: Boris Johnson and Jüri Ratas meet UK soldiers at Tapa

13:37

Speed of mobile internet grew 70 percent in two years

12:25

Helme: Full-scale census requires extra €8 million

11:46

Finance minister: No plans to introduce digital tax in coming years

11:11

Urmas Viilma's interview with the PM: Which politicians need a timeout?

10:41

Supreme Court upholds journalist's courtroom reporting access appeal

09:12

Elron carries eight million passengers in one year for first time

08:47

Supreme Court rejects Enefit Green appeal

20.12

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit NATO troops at Tapa

20.12

Actor and entertainer denies child sex abuse charges

20.12

Reports of Reform Party leader working as cashier a misunderstanding

20.12

Supreme Court rejects Port of Tallinn compensation appeal

20.12

Number of domestic violence incidents multiplies during holidays

20.12

Gallery: ERR annual awards presented at Christmas party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: