Paper: Estonia could access shale oil discontinuation fund

Speaking to Postimees, advisor to the climate department at the Ministry of Environment Katre Kets said Estonia may be able to get help from a new European Commission fund for countries looking to close down their oil shale industries.

New commission president Ursula von der Leyen in considering the idea of setting up a transition fund that Estonia may be able to access in the future, Kets said on Otse Postimehest. "It is intended for areas that are heavily dependent on shale oil," Kets said.

Kets said the Estonian government is active in discussing the challenges that face the Estonian oil shale industry and is on the same track as the commission president when it comes to climate issues.  

"The United Nations secretary-general, [Antoino] Guterres, points out that coal mines will not be built, supported or subsidized," Kets said.  

The full interview can be watched or read here (link in Estonian).

Editor: Helen Wright

european commissionoil shaleursula von der leyengreen new deal
