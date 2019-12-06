New Enterprise Estonia chairman announced

Peeter Raudsepp has been named as Chairman of the Management Board of Enterprise Estonia (EAS).

Raudsepp will start his duties on Dec. 9 and does not belong to any political party. He has previously managed large companies including ETK Hulk, Eesti Post, and Rautakesko.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Enterprise Estonia Arvi Lossmann said Raudsepp's long-standing and versatile experience as a senior manager and business consultant has enabled him to learn about different business areas and understand the problems and development opportunities of the Estonian economy both internationally and locally.

"His experience as a top executive in the private sector allows him to better understand the needs of entrepreneurs, while also having the experience of running a large state-owned company, which will undoubtedly be needed to run Enterprise Estonia," said Lossmann.

In recent years, Raudsepp has been advising as a business consultant in manufacturing, IT, real estate, forestry and energy companies in Latvia, Finland and Kazakhstan.

Raudsepp said the questions that are important for Enterprise Estonia at the moment are how to ensure support for entrepreneurs in entering foreign markets, which would also produce real results. It is equally important to bring foreign investments to Estonia as well as to encourage Estonian entrepreneurs to invest abroad.

"Starting from the neighboring countries, to have more Estonian companies across the Baltic States. We must definitely support start-ups in attracting investments and expanding beyond Estonia," he added.

