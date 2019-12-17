ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

What the papers say: Secrets of PISA results, Ratas, ID card prices ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Estonian Newspapers (picture is illustrative).
Estonian Newspapers (picture is illustrative). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

On Tuesday, December 17 the papers were dominated by reaction to the Minster of the Interior Mart Helme's comments towards Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Wednesday's coming storm, and pharmacy reform. Here is a selection of other stories that were also reported.

Secrets of Estonia's PISA results revealed

The secret to Estonia's top PISA results for education is that the country is never satisfied with what it has achieved, one of the creators of the test Andreas Schleicher told Postimees. He said: "You have a really great system, it's much lighter and more flexible than other European countries" adding that the Estonian education system "adapts to the needs of its students". He also said teachers were ready to try new things but some methods were quite traditional, which in his view was a positive thing, such as not replacing teacher-centered learning with student-centered learning which is not working in some other countries. When asked what Estonia could improve upon, Schleicher said: "It is the strength of your system that you are never completely satisfied with yourself" and said resting on laurels was not appropriate.

Ratas: Helme did insult the Finnish prime minister

Speaking to Eesti Päevaleht in a long end-of-year interview, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said he believed interior minister Martin Helme (EKRE) had meant to insult Finland's new prime minister Sanna Marin even if he said he didn't, "Of course, it was an insult," he said in Tuesday's paper.  When asked if he was offended or insulted about having to apologize for EKRE's comments he said his job was to make the coalition operational: "I think the job of the Prime Minister is that you really have to solve problems and issues," adding "I am working to make sure Estonia is well, that the people of Estonia are doing well." Speaking about pharmacy reform he said he was not the instigator but that "My position is that I think we need to do all we can to make medicines as accessible as possible." 

Russian Ambassador to Estonia: Russia is not attacking anyone 

Delfi interviewed Alexander Petrov, the Russian ambassador to Estonia, who said the past year has both positive and negative moments for Estonian-Russian relations, and he considered President Kerst Kaljulaid's meeting with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin positive but said the claim that Russia occupied 5 percent of Estonia was negative.

"We see a multi-faceted picture with good and bad signs in our bilateral relations. It is in the interest of both sides to develop this," Petrov concluded.

Petrov said Russia does not plan to attack Estonia: "A few weeks ago, Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg said that Russia is not going to attack anyone."

Ordering ID cards and passports will be cheaper from 2020

Portal Geenius writes that from January 6, 2020, the state fee for applying for a passport and ID card in the police self-service environment will be reduced by €5. Applying for an ID card will cost an adult €20 instead of the previous €25, a passport will cost €35, and ordering both documents together will also be €45 in total.

From the new year, the fee rates for other services will also change. A state fee of €5 euros will be charged when applying for new PIN codes in Estonia and it will cost €20 euros to apply at a foreign embassy.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

postimeeswhat the papers say
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17.12

What the papers say: Secrets of PISA results, Ratas, ID card prices

17.12

Number of low-income earners drops by half in five years

17.12

Rescue Board issues safety advice before storm

17.12

Kersti Kaljulaid: Baltic countries could be trailblazers in digital field

17.12

Ratas won't rule out delays in completion of Rail Baltic

17.12

OECD report: Gender wage gap remains large in Estonia

17.12

Prosecution suspects Peeter Helme of sexually enticing a minor

17.12

Baltic and Polish defense ministers meet in Tallinn

17.12

Paper: Estonia's economy growing at expense of mistreated workers

17.12

Fish packing company M.V.Wool permitted to partly resume activities

17.12

Mölder on Medicines Act rejection: Not a wise decision by MPs

17.12

Belittling cashier also hits EKRE voters

17.12

Teachers at Kiviõli High School hold warning strike

17.12

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.4 percent

17.12

'Truth and Justice' shortlisted for best international feature Oscar

17.12

Government pharmacy reform bill defeated at Riigikogu Updated

17.12

Storm warning issued for Wednesday

17.12

Pharmacists say 200-250 drugstores optimal number for Estonia

17.12

Analyst: New mode in Estonian politics

17.12

Reinsalu: Isamaa abstentions expressed dissatisfaction with Helme's words

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: