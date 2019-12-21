Gallery: Boris Johnson and Jüri Ratas meet UK soldiers at Tapa

There are 800 UK troops stationed in Estonia as part of a NATO battle group.

During his visit Johnson put on apron and served lunch to British soldiers in the canteen.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson served soldiers their lunch at Tapa Military Campus. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

"I am very pleased to welcome British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Estonia," said Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on Friday evening before the visit. "This visit demonstrates the special and very close bilateral friendship between our countries, but also more broadly, that the United Kingdom is our key strategic partner, who will continue to make a strong commitment to allied relations and European security."

Ratas added that Estonia wants a close partnership and a firm continuation of defense cooperation. "We greatly appreciate the United Kingdom's contribution to the security of NATO as a whole in the Baltic Sea region. British military support began during the War of Independence and during the summer their units were on land, air and sea in Estonia," he added.

On Saturday Ratas posted a photo of himself and Johnson shaking hands in front of their countries' flags captioned "Welcome to Estonia Boris Johnson".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Tapa. Source: Office of the Prime Minister.

During Johnson's visit, there will be an additional police presence at larger transport hubs. There may also be short-term traffic disruptions in Tallinn and Tapa, but no street will be completely closed.

