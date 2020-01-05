ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bushfires force Estonia's Australian embassy to move to Sydney ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Australian Parliament Building in Canberra. The ashes from the fires have turned the sky yellow.
Australian Parliament Building in Canberra. The ashes from the fires have turned the sky yellow. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

Estonia's Australian embassy will temporarily relocate to Sydney on Monday because of a deterioration in air quality due to the rapid spread of bushfires in southern Australia.

The embassy is usually based in the country's capital Canberra in the state of New South Wales, which is one of the regions worst affected by bushfires.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said: "Estonia stands with the state and people of Australia suffering from extensive bushfires. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will allocate €50,000 to the Australian Red Cross to support them in aiding disaster victims."

The ministry has also contacted Australian authorities to offer potential additional assistance and express support.

The states of New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania are the regions worst affected by bushfires, and people living in threatened areas have been advised to evacuate.

Reinsalu said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of human life, the destruction of nature and threatened animal species. Our thoughts are with the people of Australia during this difficult time and we urge the international community to offer every support to Australia."

The foreign ministry advises people currently in Australia to follow the instructions of local authorities. Updated information about the fires is available here, and through the Fires Near Me app that allows you to monitor the situation. Local media are also publishing updates.

Sydney and Canberra are also affected by smoke due to strong winds. In case of dense smoke, people are advised to stay indoors, follow authorities' instructions, and stay up-to-date through the local media.

For information and assistance, please call +61 (0) 409 798 474 (during office hours) or + (372) 53 01 99 99 (24h)

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairsaustralia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
05.01

Bushfires force Estonia's Australian embassy to move to Sydney

05.01

Candidate found to replace secretary general at Ministry of Rural Affairs

05.01

More than 24,000 businesses created in 2019

05.01

Startup developing edible packaging raises $350,000

05.01

Truth and Justice selected best film of 2019 by Estonian film journalists

05.01

Number of fatal accidents at work rising

05.01

Family doctor helpline can now give personalized advice

04.01

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

04.01

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

04.01

Watchdog looking into scheme between pharma manufacturers and wholesalers

04.01

Auditor: Ministry pushing crisis preparations on to hospitals

04.01

Estonia to postpone hospital and ambulance crisis readiness requirements

04.01

48 people staying at refugee centers in Estonia

04.01

Reinsalu: No progress expected with Estonian-Russian border treaty in 2020

04.01

Storm warning issued for western islands and coast

04.01

Record number of people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank last year

04.01

Russia thanks Estonia for return of Prosha the bear

04.01

Fuel prices at filling stations may rise next week

04.01

Culture minister wants to cut VAT on digital publications to 9 percent

04.01

Authorities not interested in former minister's bugged office claims

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: