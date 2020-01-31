ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Government allocates €50,000 for Red Cross working with Australian fires ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Australian reservist monitoring a fire.
Australian reservist monitoring a fire. Source: Australian Army
A €50,000 grant from the Government Reserve will be allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross in mitigating the effects of bush fires in Australia.

The activities of the Australian Red Cross involve rescuing victims of fires, providing them with shelter, food and psychological help, and offering advice to affected households.

As Australia is a developed country, the Department of Foreign Affairs is not eligible for funding from the Development of Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid budget.

Estonia has previously given money to the U.S. Government's Reserve Fund in the same way in 2017.

-

Editor: Helen Wright

australia
