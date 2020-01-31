Government allocates €50,000 for Red Cross working with Australian fires

A €50,000 grant from the Government Reserve will be allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross in mitigating the effects of bush fires in Australia.

The activities of the Australian Red Cross involve rescuing victims of fires, providing them with shelter, food and psychological help, and offering advice to affected households.

As Australia is a developed country, the Department of Foreign Affairs is not eligible for funding from the Development of Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid budget.

Estonia has previously given money to the U.S. Government's Reserve Fund in the same way in 2017.

