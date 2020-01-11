Tallinn Zoo to help animals in Australia

Tallinn Zoo is one of many zoos in the world offering support for animals hurt in Australian wildfires. The zoo and the city of Tallinn have been collecting donations for this purpose and people can contribute until the end of January.

The red-neck wallaby is the only Australian animal in Tallinn Zoo, ERR news program "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The zoo has nevertheless decided to support animals in Australia as it has been collecting donations from visitors since May of last year for its species protection fund. Donations total €24,000. The Friends of the Zoo Society will support animals in Australia with €6,000 and the city of Tallinn will pledge €15,000.

The zoo has decided to make the funds available to suffering animals in Australia.

"Australian zoos have a small nature conservation fund of their own for fieldwork, they have a number of rehabilitation centers, wild animal hospitals. However, this crisis is so extensive it cannot be covered with own resources, which is why international aid is needed," said Director of Tallinn Zoo Tiit Maran.

No one knows for sure how many animals have lost their lives or been hurt in the bush fires. At least half of the healthy koala population on Kangaroo Island has been lost or seriously injured in the fires, rescue workers said on Sunday. The media has reported that modest estimates put the total number of animals killed in Australia at over one billion.

Tiit Maran said the donations will be used to treat animals and release them back into the wild once they're better.

"The first phase is to help animals people have saved from the fire. They need professional help. Next will come efforts to identify areas where rehabilitation is most crucial and finally, the animals will be released back into the wild once the crisis has stabilized or ended," Maran said.

The zoo is still accepting donations, with detailed information on how to contribute available on its website. The total sum of donations will become clear by the end of January.

--

