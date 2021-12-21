Lonely kangaroo living near Sangaste looking for partner

There is a kangaroo named Kändi living near Sangaste, Valga County, who is looking for a mate. The calm kangaroo girl is shy, but opens up when she is in a spacious and friendly environment.

Kändi is a two-year old Bennett's tree-kangaroo that is used to the cold conditions and her new home, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.

"By her nature, she is an active animal, similar to zebras. She actually wants to run and jump around like crazy and wants more space. She is shy for now, frightened, but since she lives in one barn with geese, goats, herons, peacocks and a raccoon, she has practiced and is no longer afraid of everything," said Hobusaare farm farmer Valmar Kängsepp.

Although Kändi does not lack friends in the barn, she really needs a kangaroo partner.

"She is sad alone, there are no representatives of her species. Others have to keep her company, which is not a bad thing, at least there is someone. But if there was someone from her species, either a male or female, it does not matter, she would have much more fun," the farmer noted, adding that if someone were to offer him a kangaroo, he would gladly accept.

Editor's note: Some clips and footage of Kändi is available in the "Aktuaalne kaamera" report attached to the article.

