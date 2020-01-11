Former Latvian MEP to serve as aide to Yana Toom

Former Latvian MEP Andrejs Mamikins will become assistant to Estonian MEP Yana Toom (Center Party) after Toom's current assistant Jevgeni Tamme leaves to continue his university studies on January 20, Toom told daily Postimees .

Yana Toom said that speaking in favor of Mamikins is the fact he speaks French that no one else in Toom's office does. She added that Andrejs Mamikins is an expert on foreign policy and has served as the European Parliament's Georgia rapporteur.

"I need someone who gets to the bottom of things and then helps me do the same," Toom said.