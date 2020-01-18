ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Elering believes import power tax would not save oil shale energy ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Power lines. Photo is illustrative.
Power lines. Photo is illustrative. Source: Margus Muld//ERR
News

The Baltic countries imported record quantities of Russian electricity last year, with national energy giant Eesti Energia believing that cheap Russian power should be subject to environmental fees to stop it from flooding the market. Power transmission operator Elering finds that it would not deliver the Estonian oil shale power industry as cheap power from the Nordics would simply step in for its Russian counterpart.

If in 2013-2017, Russia sold the Baltics around 3 terawatt-hours of electricity a year, the figure had grown to 5.5 terawatt-hours by 2018 and 7.8 terawatt-hours by 2019, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

Export to the Baltics exploded after the 2018 CO2 price hike.

With the Finnish grid included, Russia sold over 16 terawatt-hours of power to the region last year. Enough to cover Estonian demand for two years.

Environmental fees make up two-thirds of the operational costs of Estonian thermal power plants, while Russia has no such taxes.

"Naturally, their power is much cheaper without such a tax component affecting the price. We face a dilemma in that we have agreed on value-based taxation of energy production in Europe on the one hand, while we are consuming electricity that is not subject to these taxes on the other. The result is that the output of our thermal power plants was cut in half last year as Estonia became a massive energy importer and had to cut jobs in the sector," said Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter.

While the previous European Commission did not discuss a pollution quota tax on power from third countries, the new composition has made the environment a priority.

"The previous Commission did not consider this. The one today has other priorities, and we cannot rule out some changes. Steps taken by Estonia and Latvia include introducing transmission fees for power that moves through our countries," Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas said.

Estonia and Latvia have not introduced infrastructure usage fees for Russian power.

Both Taavi Aas and Elering said that until Estonia synchronizes with the European grid in 2025, Russian power will have access to the market.

"Disconnecting ourselves from the Russian grid will be the end of Russian power in Estonia – no lines, no traffic," CEO of Elering Taavi Veskimägi said.

He added, however, that taxing Russian power would not improve the situation of electricity produced in Estonia.

"We would simply have cheaper power from the Nordics at current CO2 prices as the Narva plants are the most sensitive to the price of CO2," Veskimägi explained.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

eesti energiaeleringtaavi veskimägioil shale industryrussian power
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:30

Kelly Sildaru wins gold medal at Youth Winter Olympics

17:15

Elering believes import power tax would not save oil shale energy

16:34

Gallery: Utria Assault 2019 ends at Narva-Jõesuu

15:28

Large jump in number of roe deer traffic accidents, despite culls

14:49

Driving and driving theory test conditions to change from February

14:02

Russian foreign minister hits out at Estonia Sputnik actions

13:40

International literacy conference to concentrate on multilingual education

13:15

Professor: Estonia has experienced a migration turn

12:50

Lebanese court convicts 27 of kidnapping Estonian cyclists

12:22

In case you missed it: January 11-17

11:16

Saaremaa fatal collision driver blood alcohol lower than earlier thought

10:34

Jüri Ratas commits to combatting money laundering while on Sweden visit

09:31

Ekspress Grupp Õhtuleht stake may be up for sale

08:43

Large-scale Utria Assault military navigation exercise underway

17.01

Paper: Imminent state company board spring clean indicates 'politicization'

17.01

Building permits issued in 2019 see over 20 percent rise on year

17.01

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from January 17-23

17.01

Paper: New electric vehicle purchase support used up in under four hours

17.01

Solman wants to change parental benefits system for successive children

17.01

Project started to make cyberdefense for public and private infrastructure

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: