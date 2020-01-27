ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Top officials paid bonuses for extra work, says Interior Ministry ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Interior Ministry on Pikk Street in Central Tallinn.
The Interior Ministry on Pikk Street in Central Tallinn. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

All three undersecretaries at the Ministry of the Interior and four department directors received bonuses for extra efforts made at work, according to the ministry's HR director.

"An individual is paid for their regular work," explained Aivi Sirp, director of the Personnel Policy Department at the Ministry of the Interior. "A bonus is given subject to their work requiring significant further efforts. "This could mean, for example, that these directors have contributed a significant amount of their personal time to the fulfillment of their job duties by working on nights and weekends."

According to directives issued by Permanent Secretary Lauri Lugna, Undersecretary for Population, Civil Society and Family Policy Raivo Küüt, Undersecretary for Resources, Planning and Technology Piret Lilleväli and Undersecretary for Rescue, Emergency Services and Crisis Management Viola Murd each received bonuses of €2,400.

In addition, Communications Department Director Monika Viidul received €2,200, Internal Audit Department Tarmo Olgo and Personnel Policy Department Aivi Sirp each €2,000 and EU and Foreign Relations Department Triin Toompuu €1,600 bonuses.

"In the case of these directives, these were directors directly subordinate to the permanent secretary, which include undersecretaries, the director of the Communications Department, the director of the Personnel Policy Department and the director of the EU and Foreign Relations Department," Sirp said. "The permanent secretary awarded bonuses to his direct subordinates for their 2019 work outcomes. As the state uses accrual-based accounting, then this is the correct solution."

According to the HR director's provided explanation, based on the ministry's salary guide, bonuses and commissions are paid out on an ongoing basis year round. Proposals for the payment thereof are made by an employee's immediate superior after the employee achieves outstanding work outcomes.

In mid-January, ERR reported that the Ministry of the Interior frequently pays its employees bonuses for "values-based behavior." The most recent recipients of such bonuses, with a directive issued by Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa), included a ministry driver as well as Population and Family Policy Department Director Lea Danilson-Järg.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

wagesbonusesministry of the interior
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:02

Paper: Estonia preparing for coronavirus with help from Sweden

17:38

Environmental associations: Nuclear plant would entail significant risks

17:09

Russia extends e-visas for Far East to 53 countries including Estonia

16:47

What the papers say: Freshwater mussels and Estonians in the Gambia

16:31

Estonia's seventh member of European Parliament starts work on Monday

16:04

Ministers: We took justice chancellor pension reform comments on board

15:31

Stats: Industrial and consumer confidence rise, retail confidence falls

15:10

Government sending pension reform bill to Riigikogu with confidence vote

14:51

Gallery: Holocaust Remembrance Day service held in Tallinn

14:44

Top officials paid bonuses for extra work, says Interior Ministry

14:14

Former principal of Kiviõli High School joins education NGO

13:51

Narva worried about declining population

13:32

Obesity epidemic continues in Estonia

12:54

€4.2 million Nõmme roadworks to see Tähetorni street close to late November

12:26

Small parties looking to work together at local elections

12:10

Government to put finishing touches on pension reform bill Monday

11:51

Kaljulaid: 'We need to remember our past today more than ever'

11:32

Paper: Police issue record number of traffic fines in 2019

11:09

Kiik: Flexible benefits system needed to tackle changing labor market

10:53

New phys ed syllabus to increase volume of instruction, retain grades

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: