First capsule hostel in Baltics opens in Tallinn

The first capsule hostel in the Baltic States has opened in Tallinn and has space for 46 occupants.

The futuristic-looking beds at Capsule Hostels Tallinn cost €30 per guest per night. Visitors get a passcode, bed linen, towel, and can use the kitchen and do their laundry.

As well as the bed, the capsule also has a smart TV, headphones, high-speed internet, air conditioning system and various mode lights.

Capsule hostels originated in Japan and have been established for 40 years.

If the hostel, situated on Pärnu road close to the viaduct, is successful, the owner is planning to expand both in Estonia and into neighboring countries.

