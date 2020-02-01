State to establish register of persons entitled to buy fiscal marker diesel

This Thursday, the Estonian government decided that in order to combat abuses in the use of fiscally marked diesel fuel, the state will establish a register of persons entitled to buy such fuel.

"While diesel fuel marked with a fiscal marker can be used in agriculture and fishery, blue diesel is in fact used in other areas of activity as well where the reduced excise duty rate does not apply," Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller (EKRE) said in a press release.

In accordance with a proposal of the Ministry of Rural Affairs, a register of entitled persons will be established, Aller said. The creation of this register will also reduce administrative burden as well as allow for savings on procedural costs.

According to the minister, the establishment of a register of entitled persons would enable the state to prevent misuse, as it is difficult to check in retrospect whether or not diesel fuel marked with a fiscal marker was used only in designated areas of activity.

Under the new arrangement, the excise duty reduction would be applied at the moment of purchase as well.

"We have talked about the planned change with representatives of both the agricultural sector and fuel sellers," Aller said. "To farmers I can say that no limitations on fuel amounts will be imposed under the new arrangement."

It was reported last summer that the use of cheaper, fiscal marker-marked fuel for purposes other than those intended is estimated to cost the state some €5 million annually.

