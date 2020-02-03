ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Family doctors suggest sick note not needed for first three days ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Karmen Joller
Karmen Joller Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The first three days of sick leave should not require a doctor's note, family doctors have said, in a series of suggestions to the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) about the reorganization of sick leave to reduce the burden on doctors.

One suggestion is that proof of sickness should not be needed for the first three days and that employees should be allowed to work out a solution with their employer, such as working from home, changing their shift pattern or disciplinary action if needed, which would cut the administrative burden on family doctors.  

On Monday, newspaper Eesti Päevaleht reported Karmen Joller, a member of the Board of the Society of General Practitioners, had sent a proposal to the head of the EHIF Rain Laane wanting the fund to discuss sick leave with employers.

Joller said shorter illnesses, which do not require medical intervention, and phone calls related to sick notes, increase the administrative burden on family doctors and there has been an increase in people abusing the system to take time off work.

Evelin Trink, head of public relations at the EHIF, confirmed Joller's proposal had been discussed but no agreement has been reached yet and Arto Aas, head of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, said his organization does not yet have a formal position on the proposal, but they are cautious as abuse of the system may increase.

The Ministry of Social Affairs is currently preparing a draft for strengthening primary health care and no amendments are planned for the first three days of sick leave. Heli Paluste, head of the Ministry of Social Affair's health network, said it could be included at a later stage.

However, the bill includes another amendment to alleviate the workload of family doctors, which gives a nurse the ability to open and terminate sick notes for up to five days.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

karmen joller
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:10

Gallery: Government and president meet for delayed end-of-year meeting Updated

16:54

Terras in Brussels: I can communicate with people

16:21

Riigikogu committee in no hurry to discus latest pharmacy reform proposals

15:52

January breaks average temperature records

15:32

Justice chancellor: Airport transit conditions must be improved

14:26

Kontaveit in action in Fed Cup round held in Tallinn from Wednesday

13:58

Ratings: Mart Helme grows in support as ideal prime minister

13:27

Sume music festival to be held in Tallinn's Noblessner harbor

12:58

Narva cannot financially support the renovation of Alexander Church

12:28

Police send TLT corruption case to prosecutor's office

11:57

Anett Kontaveit rises to 22nd in the world following Australian Open

11:29

Police publish excuses offered by apprehended drunk drivers

10:57

Barrels previously containing mustard gas removed from Saaremaa

10:36

Report: Estonia's holocaust memorials in focus

10:14

President: Treaty of Tartu is the birth certificate of the Estonian state

09:56

Report: Plight of Estonia's southeastern border villages

09:35

Paper: Family doctors suggest sick note not needed for first three days

09:11

Gallery: EKRE holds torchlight march for Treaty of Tartu centennial

08:52

Samost ja Sildam: actual contribution expected from opposition

08:25

Olukorrast riigis: Press must serve the public

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: