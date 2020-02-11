ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Baltics close to compromise on Belarusian electricity imports ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Prime ministers of all three Baltic States in Riga.
Prime ministers of all three Baltic States in Riga. Source: Office of the Government of the Republic of Estonia
The Baltic countries may in the coming weeks reach a common position on restricting electricity imports from Belarus' Astravyets nuclear power plant, Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said on Tuesday.

"We are holding talks with Latvia and Estonia in an effort to draw up a plan for preventing electricity produced in Belarus from being imported into the Baltic countries," Vaiciunas told the Ziniu Radijas radio station. 

"Seeing the atmosphere and constructiveness as well as the European Commission's involvement, I believe we are going to have a really good compromise," he added. 

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis also said last week that the Baltic countries were moving closer to a joint decision not to buy electricity from the Astravyets plant. The three Baltic prime ministers discussed the development of the Baltic energy market at their meeting in Tallinn last Friday.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

belaruslithuanialatviazygimantas vaiciunasastravyetsenergy market
