Tallinn tram becomes radio broadcasting studio for one day only

On Thursday a tram on Tallinn's number 4 line will be transformed into a live radio studio to mark International Radio Day.

On International Radio Day, ERR radio stations will set up a live studio on a tram running from Tondi-Ülemiste from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.. Surprises will be spread throughout the day and everyone is welcome to take part in a fun radio game.

International Radio Day, organized by UNESCO, is celebrated worldwide on February 13.

