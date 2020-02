A Tallinn tram on line number 4 has been turned into a broadcasting studio to mark International Radio Day on Thursday.

The studio will travel between the airport and Tondi from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Radio broadcasters Romi Hasa, Kristjan Gold and Tiina Põldmaa in the radio studio on tram 4. Source: Laura Raudnagel/ERR

