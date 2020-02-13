Court cancels speeding ticket of man rushing home to wife in labor

The Tallinn-based Harju County Court on Thursday annulled the ticket given by the police to a man who drove over the speed limit when rushing home to his wife, who was in labor at the time.

While the father requested that the court reduce the sum of the fine issued for the violation, the Police and Border Guard Board itself proposed that the fine be cancelled altogether and the misdemeanor proceedings should be terminated.

When rushing to his wife, who was giving birth at home, the father, Rain, on January 7 drove at a speed of 130-140 kilometers per hour in a 90 kilometers per hour zone and received a €400 speeding ticket from the police.

Kristian Jaani, chief of the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board said the most important task of the police is to help people. "We did not provide sufficient support to the family in this situation. Upon finding out that the man was rushing home to his wife, who was in labor at the time, the police officers could have helped him and found a way to ensure that the man gets home as quickly as possible," he added.

On January 7, 10-year-old Ralf delivered his baby brother by following the instructions given to him over the phone by an employee of the alarm center as his father had been stopped on his way home for speeding.

Merja, Ralf and baby Roger on "Hommik Anuga" on February 9. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

At 3:45 p.m. on January 7, traffic police officers noticed a Toyota Hilux vehicle driving in the direction of Narva along the Tallinn-Narva Road. The vehicle's speed was measured at 136 kilometers per hour in a zone with a top speed limit of 90 kilometers per hour. The road was wet, there was sleet coming down and it was nearing dusk.

Behind the wheel was a 37-year-old man, who explained that he was speeding to get home to his wife, who was giving birth at the time. The police officers specified the statement and asked whether the family had called for an ambulance, which the man affirmed they had done.

It was determined upon inspection of the vehicle's information that the car's technical inspection expired at the end of October 2019.

