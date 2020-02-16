Culture minister wants tax exemption for donations to cultural endowment

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas said that in the near future he would submit a proposal to the government to exempt donations to the Cultural Endowment from income tax, which he believes will help to bring in private funding.

Lukas (Isamaa) said exempting donations to the endowment from the 20 percent income tax would be a way to attract more private donations in the future. "My goal is for the tax exemption to come into effect next year," he said.

Kertu Saks, the head of the Cultural Endowment, said that they have wanted the government to make this change for several years.

"This is first and foremost a big wish from the donors who have approached us. Today we are receiving large donations of more than €100,000 into our translation programs. The donors want to support the target groups through the Cultural Endowment because we are giving money to expert groups, "Saks explained.

"We know that many donors have already said that they do not want to continue to donate without this income tax exemption," Saks said.

There are currently no accurate estimates of how much tax change would be lost from the state budget and how much it would add to the Cultural Endowment.

