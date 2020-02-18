ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Five-year defense development plan focuses on communications, mobility ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
EDF personnel during the annual military Exercise Siil.
EDF personnel during the annual military Exercise Siil. Source: Ardi Hallismaa
News

Defense minister Jüri Luik has approved his ministry's new development plan for 2021-2024. The plan aims to significantly increase investments in the development of the situational awareness, communications capabilities and unit developments, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Luik says that functioning units capable of rapid response to threats at short notice are the primary focus of the plan, in conjunction with allies and based on reliable early warning systems, according to the defense ministry.

"In addition to intelligence and early warning, communication capabilities at different levels will receive considerable attention, investing more than €200 million over four years," Luik said in a news release.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) is to be equipped with modern communication and command systems and modern anti-tank systems, Luik said, within its existing structure.

The 1st Infantry Brigade is to be made up of three armored battalions and the 2nd Infantry Brigade will see enhanced mobility and rapid response capabilities.

The NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup is under 1st Infantry Brigade command.

"An important keyword is armament," said Luik. 

"New rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missile complexes, anti-tank weapons, and sniper rifles are due to arrive in the next four years, with mobile artillery also being deployed."

Support battalions including pioneers and military police units, as well as a new cyber command center, are also to be fully equipped, it is reported, as well as major infrastructure projects including a military and disaster medicine center in Tartu, and a new infrastructure and equipment at the naval base at Tallinn's Miinisadam coming to fruition.

Luik also said that boosting both numbers and salaries was on the table.

"People are at the heart of the development of military capabilities," Luik said. 

"We are trying to maintain a competitive and motivating salary level for active soldiers," he said, with the number of conscripts to increase to around 3,800 in 2024.

Further increases under the plan include €232 million earmarked for ammunition stockpiles, in conjunction with the defense investment program and with U.S. support.

A longer-term, ten-year development plan on national defense provision is also being planned.

The Ministry of Defense Development Plan 2021-2024 sets out military defense development goals and the resources needed to achieve them, determined on the basis of the Defense Development Plan 2017-2026, and in conjunction with EDF command advice and NATO capability goals.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

natoedfestonia in natoestonian defensedefence budgetmilitary spend
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:53

EU funds hiatus sees reduced Tallinn road reconstruction work in 2020

17:27

Parliament passes law aimed at bringing ships under Estonian flag

16:54

Levikom files criminal complaint against SDE MP Katri Raik

16:38

Anett Kontaveit in WTA Dubai tournament first round clash

16:33

Karu recommends setting up hydrogen plant in Ida-Viru County

15:54

Isamaa leaves Pärnu's coalition

15:27

Oliver Nääs and Diana Minumets: State overregulating tenders

14:55

Pharmacy chains playing a waiting game on reforms

14:19

380,000 tax returns submitted by Tuesday morning

14:01

Foreign minister rejects China embassy intelligence service criticisms Updated

13:54

Polar explorer Timo Palo: This winter is breaking all records

13:22

Five-year defense development plan focuses on communications, mobility

12:51

Supreme Court upholds corruption defendants' complaint

12:24

Estonian ambassador to NATO: Alliance in Iraq not feasible without USA

11:50

Ida-Viru County is considering building a carbon dioxide capture plant

11:38

Family doctors shouldn't be guided by their world view regarding treatment

11:24

Agriculture and Rail Baltic Estonia priorities in EU long-term budget plans

10:51

Riigikogu committee: New MS Estonia inquiry possible if new facts emerge

10:33

Reform Party to elect new chairman and board at general assembly in March

10:26

Estonia ready for Putin's possible arrival for Finno-Ugric congress

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: