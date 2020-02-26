Poll: Half of those who joined second pillar plan to continue saving

Forty-nine percent of residents of Estonia who are accumulating savings into a pension fund under the mandatory arrangement known as the second pillar of the pension system are planning to remain in the system when it becomes voluntary, while 21 percent are set to withdraw their savings, results from a survey by pollster Kantar Emor show.

Kantar Emor started monthly surveys of people's perceptions and intentions concerning mandatory funded pensions in December. The findings of the survey in February do not differ significantly from the state of play at the end of the year, Kantar Emor said.

The ratio of 21 percent of respondents currently in the second pillar who are planning to withdraw their savings is somewhat higher than before. Those who are planning to withdraw their savings would use the money to repay loans, but also as down-payment for new mortgage loans and to finance expenditures related to one's home, such as refurbishment of home.

As expected, the ratio of those planning to exit the second pillar is higher than average among lower-income respondents.

Heidi Reinson, senior expert in behavioral sciences at Kantar Emor, said that the overall picture revealed by the survey has not changed significantly in the past couple of months.

"The moment for making the decision also is in quite distant future still. A greater change can be expected after the law finally steps into force and the terms become clear," Reinson observed.

"It's also important to note that in addition to socio-demographic factors such as education, income level and so on, a person's financial decisions are determined by their personality, perception of the world, and the context dominating at the moment when the decision is made," she added.

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,082 residents of Estonia of ages 18-74 for the monthly survey in February.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!