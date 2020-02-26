ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Poll: Half of those who joined second pillar plan to continue saving ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Bank notes.
Bank notes. Source: Bank of Estonia
News

Forty-nine percent of residents of Estonia who are accumulating savings into a pension fund under the mandatory arrangement known as the second pillar of the pension system are planning to remain in the system when it becomes voluntary, while 21 percent are set to withdraw their savings, results from a survey by pollster Kantar Emor show.

Kantar Emor started monthly surveys of people's perceptions and intentions concerning mandatory funded pensions in December. The findings of the survey in February do not differ significantly from the state of play at the end of the year, Kantar Emor said. 

The ratio of 21 percent of respondents currently in the second pillar who are planning to withdraw their savings is somewhat higher than before. Those who are planning to withdraw their savings would use the money to repay loans, but also as down-payment for new mortgage loans and to finance expenditures related to one's home, such as refurbishment of home. 

As expected, the ratio of those planning to exit the second pillar is higher than average among lower-income respondents.

Heidi Reinson, senior expert in behavioral sciences at Kantar Emor, said that the overall picture revealed by the survey has not changed significantly in the past couple of months.

"The moment for making the decision also is in quite distant future still. A greater change can be expected after the law finally steps into force and the terms become clear," Reinson observed.

"It's also important to note that in addition to socio-demographic factors such as education, income level and so on, a person's financial decisions are determined by their personality, perception of the world, and the context dominating at the moment when the decision is made," she added. 

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,082 residents of Estonia of ages 18-74 for the monthly survey in February.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

pension reformsecond pillar pension
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:57

Hanno Pevkur: Drug shortages after pharma reform on social affairs minister

17:26

Külli Taro: Freedom and China's social credit system

16:57

Biometric registration made available to users of Smart-ID

16:36

Estonia and others observe Russian, Belarusian military sites

16:30

Potential future full WRC calendar Rally Estonia canceled for 2020

16:11

Poll: Half of those who joined second pillar plan to continue saving

15:52

Minister of finance does not agree with €500 tax-free minimum for all

15:34

State weighing leave for parents of arrivals from coronavirus-struck areas

15:03

President Kaljulaid visits Tartu this week

14:41

17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

14:12

Time restrictions for TV and radio advertising might be relaxed

14:02

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall Updated

13:46

Reform proposing €500 minimum income tax exemption for all

13:08

PBK leadership not giving definite info on future of channel news reporting

12:49

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

12:31

Chess Olympiad winner cannot receive an Olympic winners pension

12:08

Following Tootsi loss, Utilitas planning major renewables investments

11:46

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

11:24

Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

11:11

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: