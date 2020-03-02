Researchers submit statement in support of Estonian studies to Riigikogu

Representatives of researchers handed a statement over to the Riigikogu on Monday calling for greater financing for Estonian research and Estonian studies.

The statement regarding the financing of research and Estonian studies and the signatures collected in support thereof were to be handed over to President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, spokespeople for the Estonian Literary Museum (EKM) told BNS.

Signatories to the statement, which was prompted by insufficient funding to Estonian research, included 122 organizations and 1,920 individuals. The lack of funding does not meet Estonia's Constitutional objectives and jeopardizes the viability of the state. Estonia's research policy must turn its face toward Estonia, the researchers said.

The statement was drawn up by six education and research establishments ⁠— the Estonian Literary Museum, the Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI), the Under and Tuglas Literature Center, the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) and the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

The initiative calls for increased research funding and separate financial measures for Estonian studies. The financing scheme should support broad-based research as well as the sustainable development of various disciplines and ensure a new generation of researchers. Also underscored has been the need for stable financing for the research and development activities serving public interests and aimed at supporting the continuity of the Estonian language and culture.

One of the initiators of the statement, Mari Sarv, a researcher at the Estonian Folklore Archives of the Estonian Literary Museum, said that the disciplines of Estonian language, culture, history and society are not studied by anyone else.

"The Estonian state is the only one in the world with the responsibility of ensuring that Estonian studies continue," Sarv said. "It is vital for all of us that the research areas related to the Estonian territory, nature, culture, nation and state should persist and develop, and that research should serve the interests of us alland support the sustainability of our state and nation."

One important part of the Estonian language that must be preserved is the language used for research, she continued, and greater importance must be attached to Estonian-language research. In order to ensure the stability and sustainability of research, it is important that young researchers have options for conducting their studies in Estonia, she added.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!