Two men sentenced to prison for attempted killing of police officer

Viru County Court on Tuesday found two men guilty of attempting to kill a police officer while trying to escape from a detention facility last spring. The men were sentenced to 14 and nine years in prison, respectively.

The court sentenced Dmitri Dodonov, 34, to 14 years in prison and Grigori Kašintsev, 24, to nine years in prison. A third man tried together with the former two, Maksim Alak, 34, received a conditional sentence of four years for a beating unrelated to the attempted escape.

According to the statement of charges, Dodonov, held in the same pretrial detention cell as Kašintsev at a pretrial detention facility in Narva, organized with the latter the killing of a detention facility employee in order to escape the facility. It appears from the charges that Dodonov devised the plan and agreed about the division of roles with Kašintsev.

On May 12, 2019, Dodonov sprayed a soap solution into the eyes of a police officer while being convoyed from a walking cell to the corridor of the detention facility. The soap caused a strong burning sensation in the officer's eyes. Dodonov took advantage of the moment and began to strangle the officer.

At the same time, Kašintsev attacked a detention facility specialist performing their work duties to ensure the latter could not come to their colleague's aid.

According to the charge sheet, Dodonov beat the police officer and also repeatedly hit them with a metal ballpoint pen.

The police officer managed to hit the alarm button anyway, and police personnel who rushed to the scene detained the attackers.

Alak, the third man tried together with the other two men, beat up a 47-year-old man near a bar in Narva early in the morning of May 7 last year; the victim sustained severe injuries.

