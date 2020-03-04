ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister wants more state funding for choir leaders, film, cultural studies ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa).
Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In its applications for the state budget strategy, the Ministry of Culture is seeking extraordinary financing for national wage subsidies for choir directors, an Estonian cultural studies program as well as an increase in funding for film production, Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said on Tuesday.

"In order to maintain the Song and Dance Festival traditions, we will implement a national wage subsidy program for choir, folk dance troupe and orchestra directors, which is a precondition for ensuring that these professions are popular in the future as well, and that we will continue to have high-quality choirs, dance troupes and orchestras in the future as well," Lukas told ERR.

He added that as the humanities as a field of research has not received funding worthy of its meaning from research funding in recent years, the ministry intends to establish national programs for the research and development of the Estonian language and culture in support of Estonian cultural studies.

These in turn will be divided into a program in support of the scientific-level research of the Estonian language, history and culture, a program for the development of language technology solutions, and a program dedicated to the research and publication of classic Estonian literature and celebration of relevant days.

The Ministry of Culture also wants to boost the increase in state funding of Estonian film production.

"In recent years, filmmakers received large sums from commissions for the Estonian centennial program in addition to annual state funding," Lukas noted. "In their absence, there would be a setback in funding. To avoid this, we need to increase our annual funding accordingly. The moviegoing Estonian public loves our movies; the level of quality is high. Let it continue."

He also noted that the Ministry of Culture is in favor of wage increases for cultural workers, with the goal of increasing the minimum wage for cultural workers with degrees to the national average wage.

"We will also be applying for additional funding for other, already existing programs," the minister added.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture stressed that the government will be discussing all applications for funding and that nothing has been agreed upon until an agreement has been reached regarding all possible needs.

The Estonian government held its first discussions regarding the 2021-2024 state budget strategy at a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of culturetõnis lukasstate budget strategy
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:12

Health Board monitors 15 Estonians on flight with Latvian coronavirus case

08:51

Estonia neglecting support for renewable energy, says association

08:25

Minister: Second Estonia coronavirus case likely not last

08:21

Minister wants more state funding for choir leaders, film, cultural studies

03.03

Second case of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia

03.03

Education ministry report: TalTech issues arose from systemic shortcomings

03.03

Expert: Over half of sexual assault victims in Estonia do not seek help

03.03

Police analyzing lessons learned from Narva border gate crash

03.03

Kristina Kallas interview: Estonia is paralyzed and frozen

03.03

Coronavirus outbreak to impact Estonian tourism sector in 2020

03.03

Werner Herzog's Gorbachev documentary shown on ETV online

03.03

Digital prescriptions issued in Croatia are now valid in Estonia

03.03

Two men sentenced to prison for attempted killing of police officer

03.03

Estonia in UEFA Nations League draw Tuesday evening

03.03

Tallinn Old Town bookstore named one of top three in the world

03.03

Former President Rüütel wants December 24 named day of national importance

03.03

Estonia to send two patrol boats and 20 border guards to Greece

03.03

Photos: Narva sidewalks generously gritted with sand

03.03

Wind farm brothers appeal prosecutor's rejection of criminal claim

03.03

2019 median monthly wage reached €1,100

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: