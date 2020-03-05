New €18.6 million shopping center to open in Tallinn's Järve neighborhood

Aromare OÜ, a company belonging to Silikaat Grupp, is set to open Väike-Järve Shopping Center in Tallinn on Thursday. Construction of the shopping center cost €18.6 million.

The new shopping center includes approximately 15,000 square meters of office and commercial space, with tenants primarily focusing on construction and interior goods. A contract has also been signed with the MyFitness gym chain, Silikaat Grupp said.

"We hope to turn Väike-Järve Shopping Center into an important link in the interior furnishing corridor on Pärnu Highway, and anchor tenants will bring with them the services that have been missing here thus far," Silikaat Grupp CEO Jaak Saarniit said in a press release. "We also have great hope in developing a logistic scheme for the Järve area and drawing up related plans in cooperation with the city and other companies in the area."

The first floor anchor tenant of the new shopping center will be home improvement retailer Ehituse ABC, a company of the Saint-Gobain group. The third floor will serve as home to a new MyFitness gym location. The shopping center will also include several stores offering interior goods and services, a bakery, a restaurant and a farmer's market.

Upper floors of the building will include office space. In total, the center will fit up to 365 jobs. It is located along one of Tallinn's busiest roads, with 66,000 vehicles passing by the location daily. The center will also offer parking for 360 vehicles.

Väike-Järve Shopping Center is set to open for business on Friday.

Silikaat Grupp brings together 33 Estonian-invested companies, the most well-known of which are OÜ Järve Kaubanduskeskus, AS Silikaat, Aatrium Sisustuskaubamaja AS, as well as the agricultural companies Kõo Agro OÜ and Mangeni PM. The newest member of Silikaat Grupp is Nothel OÜ.

