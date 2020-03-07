Estonian Greens gathering online signatures for euthanasia petition

The Estonian Greens party has fielded a petition in the rahvaalgatus.ee e-environment for public initiatives proposing that the Riigikogu legalize euthanasia in Estonia.

According to the Greens, the Riigikogu and the government should draft laws allowing a person to decide about the end of their life in manner which is not painful.

"We wish for doctors to be able to base themselves in discontinuing life support on a life will set out in writing earlier, which has been discussed also with a doctor and certified by witnesses. The decision about a person's life should be made by the person themselves. In instructions for the future, the person can specify the conditions for prohibition of life support and other details, and these would be part of the digital medical history," the chairman of the extended board of the Greens, Aleksander Laane, told BNS.

The petition titled "Let us legalize euthanasia in Estonia" needs to be signed by at least 1,000 people on the rahvaalgatus.ee website for it to be discussed and relevant legislative activity to be begun by the Riigikogu.

"This topic has been discussed every year. And each time the result has been nil -- meaning the staple sentence that it needs be discussed. And so until next time," member of the governing board of the Greens Olev-Andres Tinn said.

The leader of the Greens, Zuleyxa Izmailova, meanwhile observed that the top court of Germany decided recently that even a ban on active euthanasia runs counter to the German Constitution, as it leaves a hopelessly ill person without the right to decide about their death themselves.

The petition can be signed on the rahvaalgatus.ee website until April 14.

