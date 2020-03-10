Nearly three quarters of reviewed teachers fail Estonian language exam

Last year, the Language Inspectorate reviewed the Estonian language skills of 203 teachers, 143, or 70 percent, of whom did not have a sufficient command of the Estonian language.

The inspectorate reviewed the language skills of 59 schoolteachers in Tallinn, Tartu, Kohtla-Järve, Jõhvi, Narva, Sillamäe, Paldiski, Kiviõli, Keila and Pärnu and 38 kindergarten teachers in Tallinn, Maardu, Kallaste, Tartu, Mustvee, Valga and Kolkja, it appears from Language Inspectorate data.

The results of the initial review revealed that of the 203 teachers, 143 did not meet the required level of Estonian language skills.

Language inspectors also checked on 605 school and kindergarten teachers who had already been ordered to take an Estonian language exam. Only 21 schoolteachers and 30 kindergarten teachers had fulfilled the inspectorate's orders.

