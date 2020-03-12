Daisy Kudre wins bronze at European Ski Orienteering Championships

Estonian Daisy Kudre won bronze on Wednesday in the sprint distance at the European Ski Orienteering Championships currently underway in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

Kudre was bested only by Tatyana Oborina (1:01.02) and Marina Vyatkina (+0.40) of Russia. Kudre was just 50 seconds short of winning gold in Wednesday's event.

"Today's mass start short track was long and difficult," Kudre said. "Long distances suit me this season, though. I skied very intently, made good track choices and didn't make a single mistake in orienteering. The Estonian team had skis across the track in today's fresh snow, which helped win the medal. I am very happy about my first individual medal in a title race."

Estonians Epp Paalberg and Doris Kudre placed 25th (+9.37) and 34th (+19.57), respectively.

Russia took gold and silver in the men's competition as well, with Sergey Gorlanov (59.42) winning his second gold medal and Vladislav Kiselev (+1.39) earning his second silver. The bronze went to Swede Markus Lundholm (+2.34).

Estonian Mattis Jaama placed 11th overall (+5.52), while Kevin Hallop placed 48th (+29.04).

Two Estonian teams will be competing in the sprint relay on Thursday: Daisy Kudre and Mattis Jaama, and Epp Paalberg and Kevin Hallop.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!