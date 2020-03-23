Foreign ministry: At least 225 Estonians trying to return home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday at least 225 Estonians would like help to return home, and that they have been approached by approximately 7,000 people asking for assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiina Kallasmaa, Director of the Consular Assistance Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that about 7,000 people have contacted the ministry since the start of the crisis, and about 2,300 of whom needed specific assistance getting home.

Problems and questions from approximately 1,500 people have been answered or solved but at least another 225 Estonians require further assistance. They are located in more than 40 countries, in small groups and as single travelers.

To help them return home, the foreign ministry is working with other European Union countries to charter flights.

Kallasmaa called on those who are hesitating to come back to Estonia to decide whether they want to stay abroad for the duration of the outbreak or to return now while they have the chance. The situation is unpredictable and it is not sure how long it will continue.

