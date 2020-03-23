ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign ministry: At least 225 Estonians trying to return home ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Gates welcoming arrivals at Tallinn Airport, which will nonetheless be monitoring arrivals from Coronavirus at-risk zones.
Gates welcoming arrivals at Tallinn Airport, which will nonetheless be monitoring arrivals from Coronavirus at-risk zones. Source: Enterprise Estonia
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday at least 225 Estonians would like help to return home, and that they have been approached by approximately 7,000 people asking for assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiina Kallasmaa, Director of the Consular Assistance Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that about 7,000 people have contacted the ministry since the start of the crisis, and about 2,300 of whom needed specific assistance getting home.

Problems and questions from approximately 1,500 people have been answered or solved but at least another 225 Estonians require further assistance. They are located in more than 40 countries, in small groups and as single travelers. 

To help them return home, the foreign ministry is working with other European Union countries to charter flights.

Kallasmaa called on those who are hesitating to come back to Estonia to decide whether they want to stay abroad for the duration of the outbreak or to return now while they have the chance. The situation is unpredictable and it is not sure how long it will continue.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairscoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:37

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

19:54

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

19:40

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

19:35

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

19:25

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

19:13

North Estonia Medical Center doctors urge everyone to self-isolate

18:58

Coronavirus helpline receives 13,000 calls in first week

18:33

Tallinn to close public playgrounds and sports grounds

18:11

No Estonian basketball champion declared for the first time since 1942

17:27

Government launches 'chatbot' to answer coronavirus crisis queries

17:13

NGOs call on people to commemorate 1949 mass deportation at home

16:55

Foreign ministry: At least 225 Estonians trying to return home

16:36

Thousands of families facing difficult decisions because of closed borders

16:16

EDF training team in Iraq to return to Estonia

15:56

Debut renewable electricity supply tender attracts plenty of interest

15:47

Health Board: Initial forecast not fulfilled, but no time to be complacent

15:40

Tallink will continue to operate on the Paldiski-Sassnitz route Updated

15:35

Tallinn plans to replace damaged benches in Tammsaare Park

15:14

Estonian enjoying success as actress in China

14:51

Estonian commissioner: Crisis may deprive large numbers of women of income

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: