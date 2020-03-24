Ivo Visak chosen as principal of Saaremaa State High School

Ivo Visak has been named principal of Saaremaa State High School, which is to open its doors to students next fall. Visak is to begin work on May 1 this year.

Visak has previously worked as a graphic design, philosophy and social studies teacher at Tallinn Laagna High School and as a graphic design, debate, history and social studies teacher at Tallinn School No. 37. He has also served as chairman of the board of the Estonian National Youth Council (ENL), the Ministry of Education and Research said.

The future principal is currently working as a producer for design agency Velvet. Visak has previously participated in the Noored Kooli program, which recruits young people as teachers, and earned the title of Youth Worker of the Year in 2017.

The competition committee was unanimous in its selection. Visak stood out as a candidate due to his strong argument skills and his youthful and innovative approach to things. His vision for the future high school was deemed fresh and courageous, and noted for including thoroughly considered and problem-based teaching arrangements.

A total of 16 candidates applied for the position of principal of the new Saaremaa high school. Members of the competition committee included representatives of the Ministry of Education and Research, Saaremaa Municipality as well as state high schools.

Slated to open on September 1, 2021, Saaremaa State High School has a planned capacity of 540 students.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!