ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ivo Visak chosen as principal of Saaremaa State High School ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Ivo Visak.
Ivo Visak. Source: private library
News

Ivo Visak has been named principal of Saaremaa State High School, which is to open its doors to students next fall. Visak is to begin work on May 1 this year.

Visak has previously worked as a graphic design, philosophy and social studies teacher at Tallinn Laagna High School and as a graphic design, debate, history and social studies teacher at Tallinn School No. 37. He has also served as chairman of the board of the Estonian National Youth Council (ENL), the Ministry of Education and Research said.

The future principal is currently working as a producer for design agency Velvet. Visak has previously participated in the Noored Kooli program, which recruits young people as teachers, and earned the title of Youth Worker of the Year in 2017.

The competition committee was unanimous in its selection. Visak stood out as a candidate due to his strong argument skills and his youthful and innovative approach to things. His vision for the future high school was deemed fresh and courageous, and noted for including thoroughly considered and problem-based teaching arrangements.

A total of 16 candidates applied for the position of principal of the new Saaremaa high school. Members of the competition committee included representatives of the Ministry of Education and Research, Saaremaa Municipality as well as state high schools.

Slated to open on September 1, 2021, Saaremaa State High School has a planned capacity of 540 students.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

saaremaaministry of education and researchschools
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:16

Distance learning not an issue for dance schools

11:56

Doctors can be sent to work in smaller hospitals due to pandemic

11:36

Foreign ministry: Stranded Estonians should head towards Europe, avoid USA

11:09

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 369 Updated

11:03

Regional airports capable of operation with two hours' notice

10:32

Estonian Olympic champion: Tokyo Games all but certain to be postponed

10:01

Video: PPA flying squad rescues ally with medical emergency from submarine

09:43

More people borrowing from National Library during emergency situation

09:18

Minister: Plane carrying protective equipment to arrive later this week

08:57

March deportation memorial concert postponed until June

08:39

Ivo Visak chosen as principal of Saaremaa State High School

08:19

Pharmacies restricting movement of clients to protect employees

07:58

PERH chief doctor: People should be responsible and self-isolate

07:43

Coronavirus pandemic holding up delivery of new buses in Pärnu County

07:24

Minister: Further restriction of movement during coronavirus not needed

23.03

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

23.03

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

23.03

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

23.03

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

23.03

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: