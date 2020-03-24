ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
More people borrowing from National Library during emergency situation

News
Estonia's National Library
Estonia's National Library
News

More books than usual were borrowed from the National Library (Rahvusraamatukogu) during the first week of the emergency situation regardless of the reading rooms being closed.

Under normal circumstances, readers borrow a daily average of 143 books from the National Library. Last Monday, when the library reopened its doors for the first time after the emergency situation was declared, nearly two and a half times as many (339) books were borrowed in a day.

The closure of reading rooms has not decreased people's desire for information. The National Library has seen a sudden increase of registrations with 714 new readers through the first three weeks of March, slightly more than through the whole month of March last year. Around 400 people registered as readers online during the first week of the emergency situation.

Books can still be borrowed from the National Library either via e-catalogue ESTER or by contacting the library directly. Ordered books can be received from the foyer of the library (the orders are divided based on the user's last name and the alphabet) or from the Book Dispenser (outside of the library, next to the main entrance). All books borrowed already will have a new return date on May 5.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

national library of estonianational librarycoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus measures in estonia
