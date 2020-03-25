Põlluaas, Seeder and Kallas reelected to Riigikogu board

The Riigikogu on Wednesday reelected Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder as the parliament's first deputy speaker, while Reform Party member Siim Kallas was reelected as the second deputy speaker of the Riigikogu.

At the election, Seeder collected the votes of 51 MPs, while 40 MPs cast their vote in favor of Kallas. Two ballots turned out to be invalid.

When nominating Kallas on behalf of the party group, Reform Party MP Taavi Rõivas said that the suitability of Siim Kallas for the job was clear. "It's essential that the board of the Riigikogu is experienced and adheres to the good practice of a parliamentary state in the best sense," Roivas said.

Isamaa's MP Priit Sibul put nominated Helir-Valdor Seeder for the position.

Seeder and Kallas were first elected as deputy speakers in April 2019.

Earlier on Wednesday, the parliament reelected Henn Põlluaas from the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) as speaker of the Riigikogu.

Põlluaas received 50 votes in favor, while his opponent, Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Ivari Padar, garnered the support of 41 MPs. Invalid ballots numbered two and did not include the name of either of the candidates.

