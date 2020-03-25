Gallery: Riigikogu holds board elections amid emergency situation

The Riigikogu will elect a president and two vice-presidents on Wednesday - most likely the board will continue in its current composition. The election procedure was slightly changed to account for the measures introduced by the emergency situation.

The current president, and speaker, Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Ivari Padar (SDE) were both nominated as candidates for the position of President of the Riigikogu.

After the election of the speaker of the Riigikogu, two vice-presidents will be elected. Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Siim Kallas (Reform) are expected to be nominated as vice-presidents.

The candidate with the highest number of votes will become the first vice-chairman and the candidate with the second highest number of votes will be elected as the second vice-chairman.

The election service will hold a staggered Riigikogu election on Wednesday due to measures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Members will drop their ballot paper into one of the six ballot boxes in the parliament building or, alternatively, in the courtyard of Toompea Castle without leaving the car.

Several members of the Riigikogu did so wearing protective masks.

