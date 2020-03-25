ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Riigikogu holds board elections amid emergency situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
EKRE member Kalle Grünthal.
Open gallery
37 photos
Photo: EKRE member Kalle Grünthal. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu will elect a president and two vice-presidents on Wednesday - most likely the board will continue in its current composition. The election procedure was slightly changed to account for the measures introduced by the emergency situation.

The current president, and speaker, Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Ivari Padar (SDE) were both nominated as candidates for the position of President of the Riigikogu.

After the election of the speaker of the Riigikogu, two vice-presidents will be elected. Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Siim Kallas (Reform) are expected to be nominated as vice-presidents.

The candidate with the highest number of votes will become the first vice-chairman and the candidate with the second highest number of votes will be elected as the second vice-chairman.

The election service will hold a staggered Riigikogu election on Wednesday due to measures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Members will drop their ballot paper into one of the six ballot boxes in the parliament building or, alternatively, in the courtyard of Toompea Castle without leaving the car.

Several members of the Riigikogu did so wearing protective masks.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

riigikogu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:21

Unemployment Insurance Fund promises to pay wages by April 15

17:54

SDE submitted a bill to support media during emergency situation

17:54

First death from coronavirus reported in Estonia

17:32

Tallinn Central Library launches remote reading service for kids

17:11

Coalition proposes preventing salary increase of public servants

16:49

Tallinn's public transport services to increase at weekends

16:27

Riigikogu hopes to start government's aid package discussion on April 6

16:06

Video: Curly Strings dedicates music video to victims of 1949 deportation

15:43

Swedbank forecasts 5 percent economic downturn in 2020

15:26

Bank of Estonia: Economy to contract by 6 percent or more post-coronavirus

15:04

Gallery: Riigikogu holds board elections amid emergency situation

14:52

Government to allocate €200 million for hospitals

14:31

Tallinn Zoo to close amid coronavirus outbreak

14:15

Government sending emails and SMS messages about new restrictions

13:55

Births can now be registered in e-population register

13:36

More than 12,000 have opened own sick notes online

13:06

Statistics: General government deficit decreased in 2019

12:44

SEB allegedly making home loan terms' changes when taking grace period

12:22

Several helplines launched during emergency situation

12:04

President Kaljulaid: Government responded to the crisis at the right time

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: