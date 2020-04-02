Stockmann can bring customer's items on request, pay at food hall

Department store Stockmann is continuing shopping at its central Tallinn store, to a certain extent, even as restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic require shopping centers to remain closed.

Customers can contact Stockmann's customer service if they want to buy anything other than items on sale in its food hall – which remains open – and staff will endeavor to satisfy, they say.

Katre Uibomäe, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at Stockmann, said the move was aimed primarily at regular customers who had in mind exactly what they wanted.

"We are not going to have virtual shopping, but just cater to very specific needs," Uibomäe told ERR.

"For example, if a customer wants a new pot of a type they had already bought from Stockmann, they can give customer service clear product information - brand, size etc. - then our staff will bring the item from the home department and the customer can pay for it at the food hall's information desk," said Uibomäe.

The solution is primarily for products which do not need to be tried on or out ahead of buying, though even this is not ruled out, Uibomäe said – there are options for couriering over clothes to a customer's home, which can be returned within 14 days if they do not fit, she went on.

