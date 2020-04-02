ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu passes amendments to the Bank of Estonia Act ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Bank of Estonia
Bank of Estonia Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Riigikogu has passed an amendment to the Bank of Estonia Act to concretize the basis on which the supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia is formed, as well as conditions members of the supervisory board need to meet and the maximum duration of their powers.

The bill was supported by 61 MPs, there were no impartial votes or votes against.

According to the amended law, the Supervisory Board of the Bank of Estonia is made up of representatives of Riigikogu factions and four experts appointed by the chairman of the supervisory board.

It is specified that members of the Supervisory Board of the Bank of Estonia must have sufficient knowledge and experience to take part in the work of the board and cannot be appointed for more than two consecutive terms.

The amendment ensures legal clarity for the nomination of Bank of Estonia supervisory board members and rules out situations where the appointment of the new composition of the supervisory board is late.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

bank of estoniasupervisory board of bank of estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:05

State rejects request to support private media journalists' wages

17:38

Opinion: All the reasons I like the coronavirus crisis

17:14

41 employees of Kuressaare Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus

17:02

Reform MP: We like targeted supplementary budget items, which not all are

16:35

Supplementary budget bill: key points

16:27

Riigikogu passes amendments to the Bank of Estonia Act

16:02

Supplementary budget includes €30 million crisis aid for local governments

15:40

Erle Loonurm: Uncrowned kings of the coronavirus era

15:14

2.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment arrives in Estonia

15:11

President: State of emergency must be limited in time

14:54

Euroapteek not to file claim against state, other chains still considering

14:31

State to compensate pension payments into second pillar

14:28

Reform leader stresses need to conserve public funds in lengthy crisis

14:01

Finance minister: Downturn bigger than first thought, but hard to predict

13:53

Gallery: Fire in historic Kadrioru building

13:35

Gallery: Extraordinary Riigikogu session discusses supplementary budget

13:17

Government to discuss new emergency restrictions

13:16

Union seeking extra protective measures for Narva bus drivers

12:51

Nurmiko distributed their flowers

12:28

Unemployment board gets 15 company layoff notices in first half of week

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: