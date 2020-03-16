ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bank of Estonia governor: A €1 billion loan sounds logical ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, Eesti Päevaleht
Madis Müller.
Madis Müller. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Bank of Estonia's Governor has said it is reasonable to provide the necessary support to the economy during the coronavirus crisis, the state must be prepared to temporarily reduce the budget, and the bank considers borrowing to be justified.

Last week Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said the government would be borrowing at least a billion euros to mitigate the effects of the virus on the economy, and potentially up to €2 billion.

Governor of the Bank of Estonia Madis Müller said in an interview with newspaper Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian): "The Minister of Finance has indicated that since we recently had a short-term bond issue, its volume can be increased. Yes, that would be the fastest way, but we could also consider issuing long-term government bonds right away. Interest rates are so low and it is better to avoid having to refinance short-term bonds, for example, within a year."

He added: "If you are already issuing bonds, it would be wise to do so with a small margin. This loan can easily be repaid later because, again, interest rates are extremely low."

Asked whether banks could become cautious and stop lending money at favorable rates, Müller said: "In recent weeks, investors have been selling risky assets such as equities and buying government bonds, for example German ones. Italian interest rates have risen, but so far it has been exceptional among European countries. I, therefore, consider it very likely that the Estonian Government will borrow on good terms. Another issue is how conservative banks are in lending to companies. The European Central Bank is working hard on this, and last week's decisions fully support it."

Müller also said Estonian banks are resilient at the moment and customers do not need to worry about service disruptions.

On Friday, the finance minister, who promised to borrow €1 billion to support the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, issued a directive increasing the authorized issuance volume of short-term bonds by €600 million.

The finance minister's directive raises the maximum amount of bonds allowed under the Short-Term Bonds Framework from €400 million to one billion. Raising the overall program cap is needed to give the Treasury more flexibility in responding to a deeper-than-projected cash-flow deficit, the Ministry of Finance said Saturday.

"I think it is wise to create a strong cash buffer right now, as the financial markets are in an unpredictable situation and the availability and cost of the funds needed may be less favorable later," Helme said in a statement. "There is no plan to spend that money right now because the state has a strong buffer of 1.3 billion," he added.

The details of the bond issue are still to be determined and depend, among other things, on the speed and volume of borrowing money.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

bank of estoniamadis müllercoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:28

Constructions of Adavere-Põltsamaa four-lane bypass should start in 2026

13:11

Solman: Weddings, birthday parties should be canceled or postponed

12:46

Tallink halts Tallinn-Helsinki ferry from Tuesday

12:26

Government still undecided on alcohol sales limits in wake of coronavirus

12:03

Health Board: 205 people test positive for coronavirus, more cases expected

11:43

Minister: Coronavirus cases in Estonia likely to be hundreds, not thousands

11:22

Family doctors and hospitals cancel non-emergency procedures

10:58

Online education system overloaded on first morning of school closures

10:48

Aeroflot to suspend Moscow-Tallinn flights from Thursday, March 19

10:24

Alarm Center opens 24/7 coronavirus helpline

09:54

Bank of Estonia governor: A €1 billion loan sounds logical

09:37

Finnair to suspend all flights starting from Tuesday, March 17

09:11

Work sick leave can be filed online as temporary measure from Monday

08:46

Doctor's advice line asks callers to only enquire about health issues

08:25

Prime Minister: Return to normality after coronavirus is months away

08:10

Interior ministry announces temporary border control rules

08:04

Government confirms decision to reintroduce temporary border controls

15.03

Reinsalu: Deal allows Estonians stuck in coronavirus chaos home via Poland

15.03

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia up to 171

15.03

Riina Sikkut: Emergency situation requires extraordinary empathy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: