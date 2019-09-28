ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mart Laar: EKRE will not join Bank of Estonia's supervisory board ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Mart Laar.
Mart Laar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Mart Laar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eesti Pank, said he did not want to see the members of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) in the Supervisory Board of the Bank of Estonia, as their behavior could undermine the credibility of the Estonian state.

"Members of EKRE have not been invited to the council, nor are they invited. The Board of Eesti Pank rests on the credibility of the Estonian state. And as long as there is no custom in EKRE to think before speaking, no member of the EKRE will come here. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eesti Pank cannot go and apologize for the statements made by of members of the Supervisory Board," Laar said in an interview with Delfi on Friday.

At the same time, Laar noted that EKRE is represented in the meetings of the Supervisory Board of Eesti Pank. Finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) has been active in participating in Bank of Estonia board meetings, though as a political party member he cannot vote on its decisions, ERR News reported in June.

On Tuesday, the Riigikogu rejected Laar's draft resolution on the appointment of new members of the Banking Council. 

Laar, as supervisory board chair, had submitted a draft resolution comprising Centre Party MP Enn Eesmaa, academics Kaie Kerem and Enn Listra, former supervisory board member Rein Minka, former Social Democratic Party MEP Ivari Padar, former Reform MP Jaanus Tamkivi and economist Urmas Varblane as incoming members of the supervisory board of the central bank.

Four of these, Kerem, Listra, Tamkivi and Varblane, sat on the outgoing supervisory board, which ended in February.

However, the resolution was defeated 74 votes to 18 at the 101-seat Riigikogu, in a secret ballot, ERR News reported.

By law, no political party can be represented on the board and to faciliate the successful performance of its tasks, it is largely made up of independent experts and scientists.

Last summer, he backed up former Isamaa politician Margus Tsahkna in an opinion piece for daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) saying that EKRE leader Mart Helme and father of Martin was a "useful idiot" for the Russian Federation, adding that he, Laar, felt that Helme was a pathological liar as well.

Mart Laar was the first prime minister of Estonia following the restoration of independence, 1992 to 1994 and again from 1999-2002.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ekrebank of estoniamart laar


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
27.09

European Parliament ties denial of totalitarian crimes to information wars

27.09

Tartu gets two upgraded sports facilities after public vote

27.09

Kaia Kanepi reaches Portugal tournament quarter finals

27.09

First Day of Countryside Living to take place Saturday

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

Opinion
Business
26.09

Pharmacists: Reversing reform would drive rural pharmacies out of market

26.09

Planned meager salary increase in 2020 not enough, teachers say

26.09

Swedbank's top brass to meet with Estonian PM next week

26.09

State finds €2 million in budget for proposed western rail link

26.09

Ratas at conference: Faster economic growth driven by more efficient action

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:10

In case you missed it: Sept. 23-27

18:05

Tallinn police nab armed robber

16:57

Mart Laar: EKRE will not join Bank of Estonia's supervisory board

15:45

Budget earmarks €48 million for border construction until 2022

14:22

Gallery: Commemorations held for victims of MS Estonia disaster

13:11

Brown bear still waiting for Russian visa in Tallinn Zoo

11:55

MS Estonia disaster 25th anniversary marked in Tallinn, Pärnu and Võru

10:13

More than 80,000 pensioners to pay income tax after pension increase

27.09

Interior minister wants PPA missing persons overview after Aivar Rehe case

27.09

What the papers say: Climate strikes, trade unions, tallest tree dries up

27.09

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 27-Oct. 3

27.09

200,000 doses of flu vaccine to be sold in Estonia this season

27.09

Maxima removes M.V.Wool products from its shelves

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

27.09

European Parliament ties denial of totalitarian crimes to information wars

27.09

Tartu gets two upgraded sports facilities after public vote

27.09

Kaia Kanepi reaches Portugal tournament quarter finals

27.09

First Day of Countryside Living to take place Saturday

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Sixth daily off-season departure to return to Hiiumaa ferry route

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: